Vestas signed a partnership with Enel X to accelerate the electrification of its company fleet

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, a world leader in wind energy solutions, signed a partnership with Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, to accelerate the electrification of its company fleet. Through the agreement, Enel X will be providing Vestas with the required charging infrastructure to electrify its corporate fleet across its most prominent service markets.

“This new agreement marks another fruitful step in the collaboration between Vestas and the Enel Group,” said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. “Enel X’s key role as a technology leader in the electric mobility sector keeps on boosting the e-Mobility Revolution, and will support Vestas on the journey towards its ambitious sustainability goals, as well as further promoting electric mobility as one of the true enablers of the zero-emission future towards which the two companies have been working together for a long time.”

“If we are to succeed with the energy transition across a global scale, industry leaders have a duty to implement the change we want to see,” said Anders Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer at Vestas. “One of our key goals at Vestas is to enable more sustainable energy systems by supporting the increased deployment of renewable energy beyond power and into the transport sector. By joining forces with Enel X, we can proudly demonstrate this process of deployment across our own global footprint, and help pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Enel X will provide Vestas with a cloud-based charging platform solution, and 370 charging stations. The charging stations will be comprised of JuiceBoxes, enabling mobile e-vehicle charging, and JuicePoles, enabling the charging of two vehicles at the same time through an RFI card or App. The charging network will support Vestas’ service and benefit car fleets across workplace locations in 15 of Vestas’ largest markets, spanning Europe and the Americas. The collaboration marks a key step in Vestas’ journey towards retiring conventional vehicles by 2025, and forms part of Vestas’ commitment to becoming carbon neutral, without the use of offsets by 2030, as part of its broader sustainability ambitions. Once the transition to electric vehicles is complete, Vestas anticipates more than one third of its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions to be displaced.

In addition, Vestas and Enel X have committed to leveraging their extensive resources as industry leaders in a joint effort to explore new innovations that will advance the energy transition. Both companies will begin an effort to identify opportunities to collaborate on developing innovations across e-mobility, grid integration and sector coupling.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 122 GW of wind turbines in 82 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 108 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 25,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. The company is a global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, managing services such as demand response for over 6 GW of total capacity at global level and around 116 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as a leading player in the electric mobility sector, with around 140,000 public and private EV charging points made available around the globe. Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of Enel X’s strategy since its inception, with circular economy being the perfect combination of these two elements, applied in many of Enel X’s products and services.

