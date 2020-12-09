Start of power production at Nysäter Onshore Wind Farm in Sweden

The Nysäter wind project in Sweden has achieved an important milestone on its way to becoming one of the largest onshore sites in Europe. The first of the 21 turbines already installed has been connected to the power grid and has started producing electricity. Once completed, the wind farm will consist of 114 Nordex turbines with a total of 474 megawatts of installed capacity. The site will be generating enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of the annual consumption of up to 300,000 Swedish households. RWE Renewables owns a 20% share in the project and will operate and maintain the wind farm when completed.

Katja Wünschel, COO Wind Onshore & Solar PV Europe & APAC at RWE Renewables: “The Nysäter wind farm will play an important role in achieving Sweden’s ambitious climate targets. Our involvement in this large-scale project underlines our aim to further strengthen our position among the world’s leading renewables companies.”

RWE Renewables and a fund advised by Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (EIP) own 20% and 80% respectively in the Nysäter wind farm, which is located in Viksjö, close to Härnösand. The completion of the wind farm is planned for end of 2021.

RWE owns and operates one offshore and ten onshore wind farms in Sweden, with a capacity of more than 150 megawatts, and has several projects in development.