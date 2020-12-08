Wind energy in Italy, Vestas’ wind turbines for 39 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 39 MW order for an undisclosed project in Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.5 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine delivery is expected for the second quarter of 2021, whilst commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year

Since installing its first turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has led the country’s wind industry with over 4.3 GW of capacity installed, being the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy with a 40 percent market share.