France chooses area off the Normandy coast for 1GW of wind power

France has identified an area off the coast of Normandy for the construction of a 1 Gigawatt (GW) wind farm and launched the tender process for its development, Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Saturday.

The planned wind farm will be located 32 km (20 miles) off the coast of Cotentin and will generate the electricity needed to supply 800,000 households, Pompili said in a statement.

It will be the eighth offshore wind farm in France. The government’s current multi-year power plan targets tenders for wind power to generate between 2.5 and 3 GW by 2024 with wind turbines.

Fishermen in the region, already concerned about the impact of Brexit on their industry, raised concerns during a public debate on the wind farm.