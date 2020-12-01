Vestas wins 534 MW order in Brazil to extend Casa dos Ventos’ wind farm and make it the largest wind power project in Latin America.

Casa dos Ventos, one of the pioneers and largest investors in the development of wind energy projects in Brazil, has placed a 534 MW order for the second stage of the of the Rio do Vento complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil. The extension will add to the 504 MW first phase of the project that is currently under construction, and the combined complex of more than 1 GW will be the largest wind farm in Latin America to date.

For the project, Vestas has developed a customised solution, featuring V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with some delivered in 4.3 MW and others in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode to maximise the site’s power production while ensuring lowest cost of energy to the energy consumer.

“We are honoured to be able to extend our partnership with Vestas, making us the largest customer of the manufacturer in Latin America and reaffirming our commitment to the development of renewable sources in Brazil. We are convinced that the equipment technology will enable us to extract the region’s wind resource in an optimised way, serving our customers with clean, low-cost energy”, explains Lucas Araripe, Director of New Business at Casa dos Ventos.

“We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with Casa dos Ventos and provide them a customised solution that includes our newly introduced 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode, ensuring maximum value for our customer’s business case,” says Javier Rodriguez President, Vestas Mediterranean. “The scale of this project shows the potential of clean energy in Brazil and it marks a big step forward in the country’s energy transition towards a more sustainable future”.

This is the third contract signed between the partners in less than two years, totalling 1.2 GW of wind turbines, underlining the strong collaboration between Vestas and Casa dos Ventos. With this deal, Vestas further strengthens its presence in Brazil, where we have a total order intake of more than 5.5 GW.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project is expected to become operational in 2023.