Ørsted enters a two-year agreement from 325 MW of onshore wind energy in the Netherlands

Greenchoice, an energy company with a strong focus on sustainability, manages a portfolio of 325 MW of onshore wind power in the Netherlands. Ørsted has now been chosen to bring the green energy to market and will therefore be responsible for selling and balancing the power from Greenchoice’s onshore wind portfolio.

Morten Buchgreitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Markets & Bioenergy, says:

“We are very pleased with the agreement with Greenchoice, a company that, like Ørsted, focuses on green energy. We are already present in the Netherlands, where we trade and balance power due to our ownership of the offshore wind farm Borssele 1&2, and with 325 MW of onshore wind we have now expanded our portfolio of green energy further.”

Edgar Frijters, Portfolio Manager Power of Greenchoice, says:

“It is great to have two companies, both having a strong focus on sustainable energy, to be working together. We believe Ørsted is well equipped to manage part of our wind portfolio, which will aid us in expanding the wind portfolio even further.”