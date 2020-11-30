GE Renewable Energy unveils Cypress 6.0-164 onshore wind turbine

Latest wind turbine in Cypress platform increases Annual Energy Production by up to 11% over the company’s 5.3-158. Features two-piece blade to maintain flexible logistic solutions. Wind turbine model expected to be in the field by 2022.

GE Renewable Energy today officially introduces the 6.0-164 version of its Cypress onshore wind turbine platform, making it the company’s most powerful onshore wind turbine available.

The 6.0-164 turbine will increase Annual Energy Production (AEP) by up to 11% over the 5.3-158 model. Like the other products in the Cypress platform, the 6.0-164 features a proprietary two-piece blade that improves logistics and drives costs down. Each 6.0-164 turbine will produce enough electricity to power approximately 5,800 European households. The model will be in the field by 2022.

Peter Wells, CEO of GE Onshore Wind Europe, GE Renewable Energy, said, “The Cypress platform is already providing our customers the ability to lower the cost of onshore wind and gain added flexibility in siting turbines. This latest product in the platform will help them drive additional growth of clean, renewable wind power across Europe and beyond.”

The 6.0-164 is the most recent model announced in the Cypress platform, which also includes 5.5-158, 5.3-158 and 4.8-158 turbines. The Cypress platform advances the proven technology of GE’s 2 MW and 3 MW fleets which serve an installed base of more than 20 GW. The platform covers multiple wind classes enabling significant AEP improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately delivering more value for customers.

The new model is designed with services in mind, facilitating up-tower repairs and featuring condition-based predictive services that will improve return-to-service and uptime, while lowering lifecycle costs.

Since its introduction, GE Renewable Energy has received more than 3.4 GW of orders for its Cypress turbines in multiple European countries including Germany, Austria, Sweden, and Lithuania, as well as Brazil, Australia, and Turkey.

The latest unit in the Cypress platform fully leverages resources across GE and was developed in partnership between GE’s Onshore Wind business, GE’s Global Research Center and LM Wind Power.