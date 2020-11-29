Enercon appoints Stefan Lütkemeyer as Chief Sales Officer in Management team

ENERCON is appointing its longstanding Sales Director Stefan Lütkemeyer in the new role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) as part of the Management team. In addition to Global Sales Management (GSM), as CSO he will also be responsible for the Technical Marketing and Business Development divisions. Stefan Lütkemeyer will take up the newly created position on the board on 1 December 2020 – at the same time as Momme Janssen, who will succeed Hans-Dieter Kettwig to become ENERCON’s new CEO on this date.

‘In Stefan Lütkemeyer we have gained a highly experienced market expert and a valued colleague to support us at Management level’, says Momme Janssen. ‘There aren’t many professionals working in our industry who have such a comprehensive understanding of the market and so much experience in sales, and are also so well-versed in the technical side of things. I am very much looking forward to working with Stefan in the Management team. With him as CSO, ENERCON’s reorganisation – and above all our regionalisation project – will be consistently pursued and our reorientation to international markets sped up further. At the same time, he will ensure as CSO that we will also keep our domestic market of Germany firmly in view.’

A key part of the new CSO scope of work will be Global Sales Management. This newly created division defines ENERCON’s corporate strategy for its WEC core business, and, derived from this, the respective sales strategy and performance-oriented sales goals for each region. With the CSO position, the Global Sales Management and the regional concept, ENERCON is positioning its Sales division in line with the new market requirements. ‘This will give our Sales division significantly more impact’, says Momme Janssen. By these means, ENERCON is also ensuring it can continue to offer optimum services to its customers in Germany and abroad in future and function as a professional and reliable partner in WEC business.

Stefan Lütkemeyer, born in 1965, has been working in Sales at ENERCON since 1996. In 2000 he advanced to become Head of Sales Germany. Since 2006 he has been Head of Sales National and International. In 2012 he was also appointed as a ‘Prokurist’ (authorised signatory). Stefan Lütkemeyer studied mechanical engineering at Hanover Technical University and graduated from his degree as a ‘Diplomin