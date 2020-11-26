Wind energy in Australia, Vestas’ wind turbines for 328 MW wind farm

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 328 MW deal for two wind projects in Victoria, Australia. The order includes supply and installation of 52 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Ryan Corner Wind Farm as well as the engineering, procurement and construction of 26 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the second stage of Berrybank Wind Farm.

Both projects mark an important step towards building smarter, more liveable and emissions-free cities. In addition to this, the second stage of Berrybank Wind Farm is one of the successful projects under the Australian Capital Territory’s 2019-20 renewable energy auction and will be Vestas’ fifth Australian project to be initiated through a government renewable energy auction scheme.

Upon completion, Vestas will commence a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for both projects. With an energy-based availability guarantee, the service agreements will maximise energy production and provide Global Power Generation with long-term business case certainty.

“We are proud that customers from all around the world turn to Vestas for our leading technology, market experience, broad service solutions and ultimately, the best return on investment for their wind project”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Global Power Generation is a valued customer to Vestas globally and we look forward to building upon our existing partnership”.

“As a successful previous partner of the Australian Capital Territory’s renewable energy auction, Vestas is pleased to deliver stage two of Berrybank Wind Farm and support the ACT’s vision for a sustainable future”, said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “Vestas is the largest installer and maintainer of wind generators in Australia. Our 327 MW partnership with Global Power Generation reinforces our commitment to Australia’s clean energy transition”.

“Global Power Generation is pleased to continue its partnership with Vestas as OEM of choice, and long-term maintenance service provider for Ryan Corner and Berrybank wind farms stage one and two”, said Pedro Serrano, Chief Business Development Officer, Global Power Generation.

The two projects are set to provide clean energy to approximately 120,000 homes. In addition, the projects will create almost 500 jobs during their construction.

Delivery of the turbines for both projects is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.