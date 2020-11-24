NovaWind JSC starts Bondarevskaya wind farm construction in Stavropol Krai

NovaWind JSC has started building the Bondarevskaya wind farm in the Stavropol Krai in the south of Russia, the third wind farm to be built in the region. The wind farm will have a capacity of 120 MW, with a planned annual average output of 354 mln kWh.

The site will consist of 48 2.5 MW-capacity wind turbines. Investment in the project’s construction budget already exceeds USD 210 mln (RUR 16 bln).

So far, 15 units of machinery have been delivered to the site and over 50 workers and technical engineers have already been mobilised. Pre-construction activities and the installation of bored piles are in progress. The site also comprises one operating concrete plant with a mixing capacity of 135 cub.m/h; another concrete plant with a mixing capacity of more than 100 cub.m/h is being installed.

Two other NovaWind farms, the Kochubeevskaya and Karmalinovskaya farms, with a respective capacity of 210 and 60 MW, are currently under construction in the Stavropol Krai. Another farm, the 120 MW-capacity Marchenkovskaya farm, is being built in the neighboring Rostovskaya oblast.

The Adygea wind farm, the first NovaWind farm in the south of Russia, entered the wholesale electric power and capacity market in March 2020. It has a total capacity of 150 MW and consists of 60 wind turbines.

Rosatom is the system integrator in all the mentioned wind energy projects, responsible for a wide range of tasks including: designing wind farms, producing wind turbine components, supply chain management, delivery of components to construction sites, overseeing the service and operation of completed farms.

NovaWind JSC is the Rosatom division responsible for the implementation of wind energy projects. By 2023, NovaWind JSC enterprises plan to build and install wind farms with 1 GW’s worth of total power capacity. Wind farms will appear in the Republic of Adygea, the Stavropol Territory, and the Rostov Region. NovaWind JSC is an equal shareholder in a joint venture with a Dutch partner Lagerwey (Netherlands). The joint venture, Red Wind B.V., was created in November 2017. Red Wind is responsible for marketing, sales, and the supply of turnkey wind turbines.

Rosatom is the only company in the world that has the resources and competencies to offer energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain. It possesses a wide range of assets, including those in design, construction, and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. Rosatom is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, as well as capacities for the production of digital and various nuclear and non-nuclear innovative products. The company’s strategy is to develop low-carbon power generation projects, including in the field of wind generation. Today, Rosatom brings together over 300 enterprises and organisations and over 250,000 employees.