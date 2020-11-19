Enel Green Power and Novartis strike deal for 10 year 100% renewable energy agreement

Enel Green Power and the global medicines company Novartis have signed a 10 year Pan-European Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for around 78 MW of renewable power starting from January 2022. The energy will be generated by the 179.9 MW TICO Wind Farm, located in the Spanish province of Zaragoza, Enel Green Power will be a “Green Enabler” for Novartis, supporting the company along its environmental sustainability journey.

Enel Green Power, the renewable energy subsidiary of Enel Group, and Novartis, the global medicines company, have signed a 10 year, 100% renewable Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for 78 MW of renewable power. This Pan-European VPPA will start in January 2022 and will help Novartis achieve its goals for 100% renewable electricity and carbon-neutrality across its European operations by 2025.

The energy through this VPPA will be generated by the 179.9 MW TICO Wind Farm, located in the Spanish province of Zaragoza, which will be operational in early 2022. Through the agreement, the renewable energy provided to Novartis will avoid the annual emission of around 96,400 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

“Novartis is a leading company in environmental and sustainability matters. As Enel Green Power, we are very proud to be a strategic partner and the Green Enabler of part of a major milestone of their journey to be carbon neutral across operations and the company’s supply chain,” said Javier Vaquerizo, Head of Global Commercial Office for Enel Green Power. “With this deal, Novartis is showcasing the possibilities that Pan-European VPPAs can offer to companies committed to fighting climate change in the continent.”

“At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives,” said Montse Montaner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. “Energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for reducing emissions. We are proud to be joined by Enel Green Power and other like-minded partners on our environmental sustainability journey.”

This agreement is part of the Novartis commitment to environmental sustainability by helping make the company both energy and climate-resilient. The company aims to drive sustainability through its operations, as well as those of its suppliers, and has set ambitious targets to minimize its impacts on climate, waste, and water. Novartis is committed to using resources efficiently and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which affect the climate.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of around 46.4 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.