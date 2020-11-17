Wind energy will leave € 1,200 million in Teruel

Forestalia and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have announced an alliance by which they will carry out a portfolio of 27 wind farms in the province of Teruel that will reach a total capacity of more than 1 GW. According to Europa Press, the project will have a construction process of 3 years and will be invested in about 1,200 million euros.

With network connection rights already obtained for all projects, both companies are currently working on the financial closure of operations, which is estimated to be completed in two years. For its part, Forestalia will provide project development services until financial closure and the start of construction of the facilities. According to EP, the Spanish company reserves the possibility of acquiring a significant stake in the company that will operate the parks.

Precedents of the agreement

The new agreement between both companies is based on the experience already acquired in the collaboration of both companies in the construction of the Monegros project, which consists of 12 wind farms with an installed capacity of 487 MW, in Aragon.

Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP, said: “It is very exciting to continue building our successful partnership with Forestalia for this new portfolio of more than 1GW of high quality wind projects in Spain. We have shown that Forestalia and CIP together have the right competencies to carry out these projects, and we are convinced that, together with local and industrial partners, we will deliver these wind farms to the highest standards.

For his part, Fernando Samper, president of Forestalia, has pointed out that “renewable energies are of great importance for rural areas, and this new agreement with CIP guarantees very important investments for the province of Teruel, since wind power plants will create jobs working in a territory that needs new opportunities for the future ”.

More Forestalia projects in Aragon

The company is currently working on several renewable projects, including the Goya Project, with 300 MW of wind power and the Phoenix Project, with 342 MW. The Goya Project, in the highly advanced construction phase in the province of Zaragoza, is made up of nine wind farms. They are the first free of public premiums and subsidies to be built in Spain, they will cover an electricity consumption equivalent to that of the population of Zaragoza and will avoid emissions of 314,000 tons of CO2 each year.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Project is allowing the execution of ten wind farms in the provinces of Zaragoza and Teruel, totaling 342 MW. Its construction means the generation of more than 800 jobs during the construction phase and about 50 permanent jobs when the parks come into service. Each year these parks will produce 1000 GWh of clean energy.