First ever V164-9.5 MW wind turbine installed on a floating wind energy project

MHI Vestas has now installed the first V164 9.5 MW wind turbine, the most powerful wind turbine in use at a floating wind power plant, at the installation harbour for the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

Today, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) has furthered its leading position in floating offshore wind, installing the largest and most powerful offshore wind turbine on a floating platform for the Kincardine offshore wind project.

The first V164-9.5 MW turbine was installed on a Principle Power WindFloat platform, the first of 5 such units to be installed at the Kincardine project.

This advance in turbine nameplate capacity is a continuation of MHI Vestas’ world-leading floating wind credentials, including the recent installation of WindFloat Atlantic.

Kincardine, being developed by Cobra Group, is set to be the largest floating wind farm in the world by nameplate capacity.

The five units at the project will be installed about 15km off the coast of Kincardineshire, at water depths ranging from 60m to 80m. This first 9.5MW unit is expected to be anchored at the project site in December 2020.

“We are proud to have the most powerful turbines installed on a floating offshore wind platform,” said MHI Vestas Project Director, Allan Birk Wisby. “The V164-9.5 MW wind turbines are an excellent fit for the Kincardine project, and it is a great achievement by the team to have completed first installation at the quayside. We look forward to completing the remaining 4 units.”

Cobra Group said: “This is an exciting, world leading project developed by Cobra Group. The Kincardine floating windfarm will be the biggest ever built. The installation of the largest turbine ever to have been placed on a floating foundation represents a major milestone for the project and we are very much looking forward to seeing it generate power at site very soon.”

Kincardine is expected to power approximately 35,000 Scottish households.