WindTV – Bringing the latest in wind energy to a screen near you!

With this year’s switch to the virtual sphere, WindEurope has put together a new platform for WindEnergy Hamburg on 1-4 December: WindTV.

WindTV combines information and entertainment. It’ll give you all the latest market and technological developments. But there will also be fresh and challenging formats, including business news, interviews, explainers and a whole range of other formats. Prepare to be surprised!

You can meet key industry and government figures and other big names from the world of energy. Among the confirmed speakers for WindTV are IEA Chief Fatih Birol, BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller, Polish Climate and Energy Minister Michal Kurtyka, Danish Energy and Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen, Tennet CEO Manon van Beek and many, many more.

“WindEurope’s WindTV stream will include the annual WindEurope conference and a whole load of other features – videos, interviews, entertainment. There’ll be top speakers from industry, government, finance and technology – and from other walks of life including music and sport. All in a range of different formats. It’s absolutely not your usual Zoom webinar!”, says WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson.

WindTV includes four live studios hosting the TV stream – in Brussels, Hamburg, London and Essen. It comes in two streams – an open live stream airing between 1-4 December and a premium stream that offers access to exclusive content. Did you miss an interesting session? Not a problem! The WindTV Premium Stream also allows you to watch all formats of WindTV on demand – during the week of WindEnergy Hamburg 2020 and beyond.

Find out more