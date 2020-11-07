30 MW to be added to Iran’s wind power generation capacity by Mar. 2021

Mohammad Satakin, who heads Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), has said that 30 megawatts (MW) will be added to the country’s wind power generation capacity by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

The capacity of the country’s wind power plants reached 302.82 MW in the previous Iranian calendar month (ended on October 21), Satakin told IRNA on Saturday.

According to the official, the mentioned capacity is going to be provided by Zabol Power plant in southeastern Sistan-Balouchestan province.

The mentioned wind farm has a total capacity of 50 MW, of which 30 MW will come on stream by the yearend, he said.

Back in October, SATBA announced that 28 new renewable power plants are going to be inaugurated across Iran by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

According to the organization, 54 companies are constructing renewable power plants, including solar, wind, hydroelectric, etc. with a total capacity of 229.39 MW across Iran.

Over 44 percent of Iran’s renewable power plants are solar farms, while 34 percent are wind farms and 12 percent are hydroelectric power plants and the rest are other types.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is also increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.