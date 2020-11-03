Vattenfall starts construction Wind farm Klaverspoor

This autumn, Vattenfall will start the construction of Klaverspoor Wind Farm in the province of Noord Brabant in the Netherlands next to the A16 motorway. The project involves an investment of EUR 45 million. Twenty-five percent of this amount will come from the Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (Development Company of Brabant, BOM).

“Vattenfall wants to make fossil-free living possible within one generation, but of course we don’t do that alone. The ‘Energy A16’ project is truly unique in the positive sense of the word in its interaction and relationship with landowners, local residents and the competent authority,” says project manager Luc Dekkers. “Over the past four years, we have worked closely with the local residents, the province of Noord-Brabant and BOM to develop the wind farm. Thanks to this collaboration, the people in the surrounding area have been able to discuss the project and will be able to benefit from it in the future. The installation of solar panels on houses of local residents, made possible by the wind farm last spring, is a good example of this. Only together will we make this project a success and we will continue to be committed to this during construction and operation”.

Council of State

Klaverspoor Wind Farm is one of the five wind farms being built along the A16 motorway. An appeal against the construction of the wind turbines along the A16 was lodged with the Council of State. In July 2020, the Council of State declared the appeals – those relevant to Klaverspoor – to be unfounded. However, the Council of State ruled that the province of Noord Brabant still needs to revise a number of elements in the A16 Wind Energy Adaptation Plan. This includes adjustments for other wind farms along the A16. The decision of the Council of State has no consequences for the construction of Klaverspoor. That is why Vattenfall has decided not to wait for the final decision of the Council of State before taking an investment decision.

Start construction of Klaverspoor

The six wind turbines of Klaverspoor will be located in the polder of Binnen-Moerdijk along the A16. In November 2020, Vattenfall will start the first works on site: preparations for the construction of a road towards the new railroad crossing. Construction company Heijmans will carry out all civil engineering, such as the construction of roads, cranes, cables and foundations for the wind farm. Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group will supply and install the six turbines of type N149/5X with a height of 135 meters.

Klaverspoor will supply the first green electricity in the second half of 2022. The expected installed capacity of the wind farm is 34.2 MW; the amount of electricity produced annually by these six wind turbines will be supplied to companies and customers and could be compared with the average annual consumption of approximately 30,000 Dutch households.