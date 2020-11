Envision commisions wind farm in France

Developed in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region by Envision Group’s French subsidiary, Velocita Energies, the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm is thoughtfully integrated into the regional surroundings and will produce 107 GWh of clean electricity each year. This is equivalent to meeting the annual energy needs of 50,000 people.

With this wind farm in France, Envision anchors its presence in the region and contributes to the regional objective of 110 MW of installed capacity by 2020. With an installed capacity of 40 MW, the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm achieves 36% of the target for this zone.

Envision designs and manufactures industry-leading wind turbines that are installed around the world. Envision wind turbines were among the first “intelligent” turbines in the sector and are equipped with sensors to monitor and optimize their performance, reliability and efficiency. The 16 EN131-2.5MW turbines installed at Entre Tille et Venelle each have a 2.5-megawatt capacity and 131-meter rotor diameter. These turbines were designed and adapted specifically for this wind region in France.

“We are proud to commission this project, which features the first Envision turbines to be installed in France, and thus contribute in a meaningful way to the country’s energy transition. Our leading-edge products are matched only by our team’s extraordinary commitment to collaboration and the communities they serve,” said Felix Zhang, Group Executive Director of Envision Group.

An exemplary project for environmental integration

The Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm was designed with input from forest managers, elected officials, owners and operators to eliminate or manage its impact on the environment and surrounding community.

Particular attention was paid to landscape, heritage and architectural preservation throughout the project. Envision and Velocita are committed to following self-imposed environmental measures to respect and protect the site’s biodiversity. The wind turbines are located more than 900m from any homes, nearly twice the 500m regulatory distance. Walking trails were preserved and improved thanks to the 13 wind turbines installed in the forest.

Envision and Velocita also undertook continuous environmental monitoring during the wind farm’s operating phase to ensure that there is no impact on biodiversity.

A long-term investment in the local economy

The development of the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm has been a coordinated effort with local elected officials, economic players and residents. As a result, the project directly benefits the people of the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region. In addition to rental revenue and tax generated for the community from the project, Envision utilized local businesses for forestry, civil engineering, road and electrical connection works.

With this commissioning, Envision Group also announces its second wind farm to be constructed with Envision turbines in France. This new project confirms the group’s willingness to invest sustainably on the French territory with ambitious projects.

Envision Energy is the world’s leading intelligent wind power technology company. Envision Energy gathers the strength of innovation in renewable energy and smart energy technology. Through creative technology with a focus on smart wind power, Envision Energy has created many firsts in the Chinese wind power market, taking the lead in the development and revolution of the Chinese wind power industry, improving the utilization efficiency of wind power, reducing the cost of wind power per kilowatt and providing people with a sufficient supply of clean, safe and affordable energy.