Engie acquires $528m wind farm in Australia

ENGIE Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the acquisition of Hills of Gold Wind Farm, a A$750m ($528m) facility from Wind Energy Partners.

Located near Nundle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Hills of Gold Wind Farm is currently progressing through the planning process.

ENGIE ANZ will be responsible for the development and operations of the wind facility.

After obtaining all the approvals, ENGIE ANZ intends to begin construction work at the site by early 2022.

The wind facility will be equipped with 70 wind turbines and will have a capacity of up to 420MW.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create more than 215 direct jobs and about 430 indirect jobs.

Once operational, the project is expected to create approximately 30 permanent jobs and 50 indirect jobs.

Additionally, the project is estimated to bring A$370m ($260m) of economic activity in the region during the construction phase.