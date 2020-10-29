AWEA Statement on Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia Offshore Wind Power Bipartisan Partnership

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia together announced a three-state collaboration to become a hub for the promising offshore wind sector, which is set to deliver 83,000 jobs and $25 billion in annual economic output to the U.S. within a decade:

“We applaud this bipartisan move by Governors Hogan, Hooper, and Northam to harness the employment and investment benefits that offshore wind development represents to their individual states and the whole region. By adding multi-state coordination to their individual efforts, the three states will be able to more forward more efficiently to develop their infrastructure and local supply chains to unleash this brand-new American energy industry and the jobs and investments that come with it. The offshore wind industry stands ready to support the states as we work together to bring clean, reliable, and affordable power to communities in the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.” – Laura Morton, AWEA Senior Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind