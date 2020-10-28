Ørsted starts construction of 298 MW Nebraska wind power project

Ørsted continues to expand its footprint in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) via the acquisition and final investment decision of the 298 MW Haystack Wind Farm in Wayne County, Nebraska.

Situated adjacent to Ørsted’s 230 MW Plum Creek wind farm, Haystack will utilize existing interconnection infrastructure in SPP North.

Haystack is expected to come online in fourth quarter 2021, adding further diversity to Ørsted’s portfolio of onshore wind, solar PV, and energy storage across Texas, the Midwest, and Southeast US.

“The acquisition of Haystack adds another large-scale project in a region with robust wind resource to our Onshore portfolio and is a further reflection of our continuing strategy to supplement our core development activities with opportunistic acquisitions” says Vishal Kapadia, CFO Ørsted Onshore.

On average, the project will contribute USD 4m per year in local taxes and landowner payments to the community and will employ 300 construction workers at its peak.

With the addition of Haystack Wind, Ørsted’s onshore business has now reached 3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction.