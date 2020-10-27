Transmission Reforms Needed to Support Offshore Wind Energy and State Clean Energy Goals

A consensus is building today at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) technical conference on integrating offshore wind into regional transmission organizations (RTOs) and independent system operators (ISOs) that FERC and the organized markets need to look into transmission reforms that would help accommodate the expected boom in offshore wind and help meet increasing state clean energy goals.

FERC’s Commissioners and staff will hear detailed testimony regarding the need for forward-looking transmission planning and interconnection reforms that account for state policies, allow for a range of transmission options, and encourage regional cooperation.

“Offshore wind promises to bring significant rate, reliability, economic development, and environmental benefits to customers. FERC, the states, and grid operators should assess and improve transmission planning and interconnection frameworks to ensure that the 29 GW of planned offshore wind power can move forward and deliver these benefits. AWEA and the offshore wind industry appreciate FERC’s holistic look at offshore wind integration and will continue to work towards transmission and interconnection reforms that recognize the range of benefits that renewable energy can provide.” – AWEA Counsel Gabe Tabak.

Editor’s Note: The FERC Technical Conference regarding Offshore Wind Integration in RTOs/ISOs is running from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Tuesday October 27. You can view the conference here.