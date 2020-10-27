Evendorf and Krusemark – double success for RWE in German onshore wind energy auction

RWE wins bid for 11.7-MW Evendorf wind farm in Lower Saxony . Krusemark repowering project in Saxony-Anhalt to be expanded by one turbine to 19.8 MW. Start of construction for both wind farms planned for 2021.

In the latest German auction for onshore wind energy, RWE won not one, but two bids. Evendorf wind farm, with an installed capacity of 11.7 megawatts (MW), was awarded by the German Federal Network Agency in the very competitive grid expansion area of Lower Saxony. The future wind park will be located next to the A7 motorway between Hanover and Hamburg. Three Nordex wind turbines with a capacity of 3.9 MW each will be installed.

In addition, an extra turbine for RWE’s Krusemark repowering project in Saxony-Anhalt was awarded. During the course of this project, 15 old turbines will be dismantled and replaced by six 3.3-MW Nordex turbines. Five turbines were already successful in the auction in June. The sixth turbine received its permit, as expected, in August, making it eligible for the October auction. Planned installed capacity of Krusemark wind farm has thus been increased to 19.8 MW.

Katja Wünschel, COO Wind Onshore & Solar PV Europe & APAC of RWE Renewables: “I am delighted that we were once again successful in a competitive market environment. With Evendorf and Krusemark we will be able to start two new projects in our home market. When complete, the two wind farms will add another 30 megawatts to our considerable German onshore portfolio.”

Tender for onshore wind energy with a bidding deadline of 1st October 2020:

According to the German Federal Network Agency, the tender volume was 825,527 kW and 89 bids were submitted with a volume of 768,950 kW. The tender for onshore wind energy with a bidding deadline of 1st October was almost exhausted. 74 bids with a bidding volume of 658,650 kW were awarded. The average, quantity-weighted award price was 6.11 ct/kWh.

RWE is expanding its onshore portfolio

RWE already operates onshore wind parks with a total installed capacity of approximately 600 MW in Germany. Currently, the company is constructing the Jüchen onshore wind farm (27 MW) in collaboration with NEW Re and the town of Jüchen. Six wind turbines are being installed on recultivated land, which was previously part of the Garzweiler opencast mine. Commissioning is planned for spring 2021. RWE is also continuously expanding its international onshore wind portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts (GW). In addition to the domestic market in Germany, the company is currently constructing onshore wind farms in the US, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Italy and the UK.

“Our success at this auction underlines once again our competitiveness in a challenging German onshore market. Of course, we feel a special affiliation with our home market. Over the next three years, we are planning to invest around one billion euros net to grow our onshore and offshore wind portfolio in Germany. A further continuous and swift expansion of renewable energies is critical for the success of the energy transition. To achieve this, we have to create framework conditions that are attractive in the global competition for investments.”

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO RWE Renewables