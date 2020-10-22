Protermosolar adds value to the Spanish concentrated solar power industry in China

The 10th CSP Focus, which takes place in China, brings together more than forty global speakers from the concentrated solar power sector with the aim of sharing information and promoting the expansion of the use of solar thermal energy.

Gonzalo Martín, general secretary of Protermosolar, is one of the only two Spaniards who participates in the 10th CSP Focus congress, which is held on October 22 and 23 in Beijing (China). This congress brings together more than forty speakers and world representatives of the solar thermal sector with the aim of sharing information and promoting the expansion of the use of solar thermal energy. Gonzalo Martín will value the Spanish solar thermal industry, will analyze the operation of the solar thermal plants in our country and will expose the future expectations of the technology.

In the words of the association’s general secretary, “Spain is a world benchmark in the sector since it has a power of 2.3 GW installed in operation for more than a decade, using parabolic cylinder, tower and fresnel collectors; with and without thermal storage in molten salts ”.

Currently, Spain is in the process of materializing the objectives of the PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) with the auctions of renewables, for which it is expected that the solar thermal power capacity will triple. Spain currently has 2.3 GW, to which it is expected that another 5 GW will be added, again demonstrating the potential of this technology in the country that saw it grow.

The solar thermal energy industry is in full expansion and is generating that markets around the world, highlighting China, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Chile and South Africa, are considering the use of solar thermal to help their countries achieve energy transition goals. In addition, companies financed by China are playing a very important role in these emerging markets to help the development of the solar thermal industry and increase the comprehensive cooperation between China and foreign countries.

This tenth edition of CSP Focus in Beijing is intended to bring together experts and representatives from all areas of the industry to work together. In this event, the challenges, difficulties and future projects facing the solar thermal sector will be exposed, among the more than forty speakers and world representatives that are expected to attend the congress.



