EDP Renováveis reached an agreement in Greece for the joint-development of wind energy

The agreement envisages the joint development of a wind power portfolio with a capacity of 900 MW.

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (“EDPR”), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, announces it reached an agreement with Ellaktor, the largest infrastructure group in Greece, for the joint development of onshore wind opportunities in the country, with both companies bringing together and combining the industrial expertise and development capacity.

The agreement envisages the joint development of a wind portfolio with a capacity of 900 MW, currently under different development stages, in a country with attractive renewable prospects.

Through this partnership, EDPR accesses to quality assets under development and gains further growth visibility in the Greek market on top of the 152 MW already contracted in recent wind auctions to start operations in 2021 and 2022.

EDPR continues to study worldwide opportunities while developing profitable projects focused in countries with low risk profile and regulatory stability.