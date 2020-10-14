Nordex wins orders for 1,229 megawatts of wind energy in third quarter of 2020 with Delta4000 wind turbines accounting for 86 percent

Nordex has received orders for 271 wind turbine systems with a total output of 1,228.6 megawatts (MW) in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019: 1,700.3 MW). The Delta4000-series wind turbines with an output range of four to five MW accounted for 86 percent of the orders. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company’s total order intake (excluding its services business) amounted to 3,758.5 MW (9M 2019: 4,738.7 MW), with the Delta4000 series playing a dominant role at a share of 81 percent.

In the third quarter, 31 percent of orders came from Europe, primarily from Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France. Driven by two major projects in the USA, the North America region accounted for a 50 percent share. Latin America contributed 19 percent of new orders with projects in Colombia and Brazil.

“The third quarter confirms that our customers in Europe, North America and Latin America are equally convinced by our highly efficient Delta4000 turbines. Despite individual delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, demand remains strong – including the outlook for the rest of the year,” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has 7,900 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.