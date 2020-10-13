Hydropower to help integrate wind power and solar energy resources

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after the U.S. hydropower industry and environmental and conservation organizations agreed to increase collaboration on decarbonizing the nation’s electric grid, while protecting America’s waterways. AWEA this year partnered with America’s hydropower, solar, and energy storage industries as part of a shared vision of renewables reaching a majority of U.S. electricity generation by 2030.

“We applaud this important agreement that could help enable the greater use of hydroelectric power to support a green grid by focusing on its ability to help integrate wind and solar through water-powered energy storage projects and ensuring they are done in an increasingly environmentally friendly way. These types of ‘win-wins’ are a hallmark of renewable energy.” – Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO.

