Siemens Gamesa scores largest ever deal for its 5.X platform for the 372-MW Björnberget project in Sweden

Company to supply 60 units of its SG 5.8-170 turbine to a consortium made up of Prime Capital and renewables developer Enlight Energy. The wind turbines will be covered by a 15-year service agreement.

Siemens Gamesa has closed the largest order to date for its 5.X platform with a new deal to supply 372 MW of the SG 5.8-170 turbine for the Björnberget project in Sweden. The wind farm, owned by asset manager Prime Capital and independent power producer Enlight, will be one of the largest onshore wind projects to start construction in Europe this year and brings the total order entry for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X to 1 GW in record time, only 18 months after its launch. It also consolidates the partnership between Siemens Gamesa and Prime Capital in Scandinavia, with close to 1 GW of projects.

Thanks to the OptimaFlex technology, the 60 units of the SG 5.8-170 will operate at 6.2 MW, which combined with the largest rotor in the onshore segment leads to unparalleled Annual Energy Production (AEP) and the lowest cost of energy. These features have positioned the Siemens Gamesa 5.X as the benchmark technology in the market, which plans to phase out its green certificate system.

The wind turbines, which have been certified for a 30-year lifetime and will be covered by a 15-year service agreement, will be installed in 2022 in the municipality of Ånge, in central Sweden. Once commissioned, Björnberget will be the largest ever Siemens Gamesa project in the Nordics and will generate enough electricity to meet the demands of around 300,000 European households.

“I am delighted to see our partnership with Prime Capital strengthened as well as welcoming Enlight as a new customer. This deal shows the trust that both long-standing as well as new customers have in the Siemens Gamesa 5.X technology, which is leading the Nordics market thanks to its unmatched reliability and competitiveness,” stated Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa CEO.

“The partnership with Siemens Gamesa, access to their latest technology and our focus on optimizing layouts for maximum production and minimal construction costs, will enable us to realize this project at a very competitive levelized cost of energy, and hence attractive risk adjusted returns for our investors” added Dr. Mathias Bimberg, Head of Infrastructure at Prime Capital.

The deal also marks the first investment of the Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund (PGEIF), a vehicle created to invest in large scale wind-powered energy assets in the Nordic countries, with no reliance on government support and with the lowest levelized cost of electricity in Europe.