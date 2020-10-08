Offshore Wind Energy: Building the future

U.S. offshore wind power is set to take off within the next decade. America’s shores possess world-class wind resources that represent a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity. AWEA’s U.S. Offshore Wind Power Economic Impact Assessment finds offshore wind will attract $57 billion investment into the U.S. economy and deliver up to 83,000 well-paying U.S. jobs by 2030. This economic output will play an essential role in post-pandemic recovery while also offering an abundance of opportunities for the next generation of the ocean industry’s workforce around the country.

With offshore wind playing this critical role in our economic recovery, it is more important than ever that we come together to discuss what that really means and how we get there. The AWEA Offshore WINDPOWER Virtual Summit will bring industry experts and developers together to discuss the best paths toward a successful, responsible, and inclusive industry. Our program chairs, Damian Bednarz External Affairs Director at EnBW North America and Alana Duerr, Director Offshore Wind North America at DNV-GL, have worked with our team to put together a powerful, insightful education program. In addition, we are thrilled to bring unique networking opportunities to the virtual space to encourage social experiences and knowledge sharing.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Keynote speakers – Various experts from across the country will kick of the event including Ali Zaidi, Deputy Secretary to Governor Cuomo & Chairman of Climate Policy and Finance; Dr. Ayana Johnson, founder of Urban Ocean Lab and host of podcast “How to Save a Planet;” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper; and New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. You can view the full list of speakers here.

Developing a sustainable U.S. supply chain – This session will highlight the opportunities created through offshore wind, identify ways to tap into already existing supply chain, and explore ways to transition skills and technologies from other industries to Offshore wind.

Powering the renewable blue economy – This expert panel will dive into federal efforts on mapping and tracking energy growth in the U.S. blue economy and investigate the different sectors supporting offshore wind that each have a role in stewarding and accelerating opportunities and partnerships.

Women Powering Offshore Wind – This session will focus on discussing opportunities and careers in Offshore Wind for everyone. In addition, it aims to cultivate leadership, and inspire women to take part in the economic development opportunities provided by this new and exciting industry in US.

Building our Clean Energy Future – Leaders on this panel will discuss the state of the offshore wind industry and what is needed to move our infrastructure forward in the era of climate change and social equity.

Additional topics include:

Advancing Offshore Wind Resource with LiDAR Systems

West Coast Offshore Wind and Wildlife

Financing Projects in a COVID-19 Environment

Long-term Transmission Planning

Workforce Development

Federal Offshore Wind Policy in January 2021

Technical Advances Accelerating a Path Toward Commercial Floating Wind

State Port Perspectives on Preparing Infrastructure for Offshore Wind

Commercial Fishing

Meaningful Community Engagement in the time of COVID

The future workforce

For the first time, students can access educational content throughout this event for FREE. Free access to educational content throughout the Virtual Summit will be offered to high school, college, university, and Merchant Marine Academy full time students. We hope this encourages the next generation to learn more about this emerging industry and the various and abundant job opportunities that will come with its growth.

The event will feature job profile postings, self-recorded videos of professionals in the industry, with opportunities to connect! In addition, the agenda is packed with a wide variety of topics, many dedicated to workforce and opportunities in the industry.

VIRTUAL NETWORKING

Although we can’t all physically be together, the AWEA team has put together multiple networking activities to foster togetherness despite our distance. Attendees will engage in live streamed presentations, on-demand sessions, a marketplace of product & service providers, and unique shared social experiences.

Each day we’ve designated time for a virtual marketplace that will allow attendees to meet one-on-one with leading product and service providers to get your direct questions and needs addressed.

In addition to the virtual marketplace, attendees are invited to participate in a virtual 5k run or 10k bike. Participation is free, but donations to AWEA’s fall 2020 community service project, the Boys and Girls Club, are encouraged to help support their STEM/STEAM program and equity and inclusion efforts.

INTERESTED IN ATTENDING?

It’s not too late to register! In fact, the virtual environment presents an exciting opportunity – unlimited space! AWEA has opened this event to as many members of your organization as possible through our UNLIMITED TEAM REGISTRATION. Members can purchase a pass for unlimited company participation for $2,500 and nonmembers for $3,500.

As the wind industry continues to grow and play a larger role in our nation’s economy, it becomes more imperative that we come together. We hope you’ll join us for this virtual event October 13-14, 2020. Special thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors and partners for making this virtual event possible!

View the full schedule and speaker line-up, and register now!

Bridget Williams