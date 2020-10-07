Wind power in Colombia, the Windpeshi wind farm advances

The Windpes1-11 Wind Farm project will consist of the construction and operation of approximately 90 wind turbines, a lifting substation and other complementary works that will be interconnected to the Cuestecitas electrical substation.

Through a statement, Enel Green Power reported that under biosecurity measures it socialized in semi-presential meetings of prior consultation with eight Wayuu communities of Maicao, in La Guajira, the construction project of the Windpeshi wind farm Transmission Line.

The company assured that it reached compensation agreements that will be implemented through the execution of sustainable projects “that benefit and cover the needs of the communities,” including drinking water.



He added that in the coming months technical committees will be established that will make it possible to identify the needs of the communities and jointly choose executable projects within the framework of the development of the Transmission Line of the Windpeshi wind farm.



“Carrying out these preliminary blended consultations has represented a great advance, not only for us as a company, but for the progress of the projects that will transform Colombia’s energy matrix in La Guajira and that will deliver clean energy to the country,” said Adrián Dugulan, head of the Enel Green Power Business Development in Colombia.



The Windpes1-11 Wind Farm project will consist of the construction and operation of approximately 90 wind turbines, a lifting substation and other complementary works that will be interconnected to the Cuestecitas electrical substation. The installed power in its first phase will be 150MW, in its second phase a power of 50 MW will be added to reach a total of 200MW.



The company has the responsibility of applying prior consultations because, according to the Ministry of the Interior, in the project area, located in the jurisdiction of the Maicao and Uribia municipalities, the presence of Wayuu indigenous communities is registered: Utkap, Romana, Maashuamana, Kalinchon , kijotchon, pajaka, and tospa.

This is the first session of blended meetings for prior consultation to be held in La Guajira in 2020, after the mandatory isolation by covid-19. During the eight sessions that were held, 40 people from each community participated, as well as representatives of Enel Green Power, the Ministry of the Interior, the Interior, the Personería, the Secretariat for Indigenous Affairs of Maicao and the ANLA.



“After the completion of the prior consultation meetings, we will begin the process of filing the Environmental Impact Study with ANLA to advance with the environmental licensing process. These will be two requirements that will allow us to start the works of the Transmission Line of the Windpeshi wind farm in 2021 ”, assured Dugulan.

LA GUAJIRA IS THE WAY



As documented by the Guajira 360 ° study center, the Colombian Wind Energy Atlas highlights that the intensity of the winds in Alta Guajira makes the subregion optimal for energy generation. Its winds reach ranges between 5 m / s and 11 m / s throughout the year, where the minimum allowed for these purposes is 5 m / s.



“According to the wind power generation expansion plan designed by the UPME, it is estimated that in the next 5 years La Guajira will contribute 13% of the energy in the national generation matrix, with a possible production of 3,131 MW. Due to its prospects for the future in this industry, it is the jewel in the crown ”, closes the document.

Enel Green Power, the renewable energy division of the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewable energy throughout the world, and has a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is one of the benchmarks in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of approximately 43 GW through a combination of generation that includes wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydroelectric energy, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in renewable energy plants.



It should be remembered that Enel Green Power started up the solar plant in El Paso, Cesar, one of the largest solar parks built in Colombia.