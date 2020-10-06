Wind power in the US, Nordex wind turbines for a 297 MW wind farm

At the end of September, Nordex has received a major order to supply 62 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for a wind farm in the USA. The machines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode.

The 297 MW wind farm will be built in the Midwestern United States, construction work is due to start in spring 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.