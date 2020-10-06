Solar and wind energy accounted for 67% of aggregate generation in 2019

The share of renewables in new energy installations in 2019 increased compared to 2010, when it was less than 25%.

In 2019, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power and wind power accounted for two-thirds of the 265 gigawatts of power generation capacity added to the system worldwide. The data comes from BloombergNEF’s Power Transition Trends 2020 (BNEF) report.



The study reveals a greater share of the two sources in half of the aggregate generation. In 2010, its share of the new capacity was less than a quarter. And the highlight was solar energy. It was the main source used in energy added to networks in several countries last year. In all, there were 118 more gigawatts of photovoltaic power.

Research shows that wind turbine equipment and solar panels are no longer concentrated in the richest countries. At the beginning of the last decade, these nations had the majority of renewable projects. However, since 2011, wind and solar sources have been responsible for most of the generation capacity that enters the system each year in a group with almost all the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) .



When considering the total installed capacity in the world, it is observed that solar energy was the fourth largest source in operation in 2019, with 651 GW. This figure marks, above all, a jump with respect to this source, which corresponded to only 43.7 GW of total capacity in 2010.

Luiza Demôro, an analyst at BNEF and lead author of the study, believes that access has grown due to “significant drops” in the cost of solar panels. “Photovoltaic solar energy is ubiquitous and has become a global phenomenon,” he says.

Wind energy is one of ENGIE’s engines in Brazil



One of the engines of renewable sources is the free energy market. According to the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel), this market grew by 6% in 2019. And 41% of renewable energy is generated in this market. Therefore, it is understood how the increase of one helps to pull the other.



One of the companies with a strong presence in renewable energy is ENGIE. According to Maurício Bähr, CEO of ENGIE Brazil, “wind generation has become one of the main engines of growth for ENGIE in Brazil”. The company has four wind farms in the country, with an installed capacity of around 1GW. This number, however, will grow soon, when the second unit of the Campo Largo complex comes into operation. Finally, in solar energy, Bähr explains that the focus is on distributed generation, with more than 2,500 installations.