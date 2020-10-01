Wind energy, one of the most valuable sectors as a lever for recovery

The Asociación Empresarial Eólica (AEE) has inaugurated the V Spanish Wind Congress, the reference event for the wind sector, which during two days of conferences brings together leaders of the energy sector, politicians, different institutions and associations to analyze the future of the wind sector and renewable.



The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has participated virtually in the inauguration of the Wind Congress, highlighting the importance that the wind industry has always had for the transformation of the economic reality. Ribera has underlined, among other future challenges facing the sector, the need to readjust the regulatory framework so that the wind sector has the prominence it deserves with clear and predictable rules, as well as the Government’s commitment to innovation and development in the wind industry as a leading and attractive sector for investment, and the achievement of an increasingly electrified, renewable, efficient and digitized system. To see the intervention of Minister Teresa Ribera, click here.



Sara Aagesen, Secretary of State for Energy, has indicated in her speech at the inauguration of the Wind Congress that the energy sector is the protagonist of the rapid response that Spain needs to reactivate its economy because it is in a position to offer the necessary solutions to build the country that we want. “The recovery will be green, it will be that of renewable energies and wind energy has a relevant role to play.” Aagesen added that “we are not starting from scratch, we have the regulatory framework and we have a leading industry. The opportunity opens up to exit this recovery process with a more competitive wind sector, prepared to offer creative solutions to the challenges of the future” .



The Secretary of State for Energy has indicated that the Government relies on the wind sector to accelerate the energy transition, generating economic activity and employment; and also to place Spain in leadership positions in the new business models, which are on the horizon and which we are already incorporating into the Spanish legal system. “We count on the ‘wind family’ to take advantage of the renewable deployment of our country; we count on you to take advantage of the potential for hybridization and repowering in such a way that the Spanish wind farm gains in efficiency, sustainability and respect for biodiversity; and we have you so that the storage is a fundamental element of the flexibility of the system “, has emphasized Aagesen in his speech.





Juan Diego Díaz, president of AEE, has indicated that the wind industry, in addition to being a competitive renewable generation technology, drives the economy thanks to the value chain present in Spain. “The more than 2,000 MW of wind power per year that the sector will install between now and 2030 will be a fundamental element in the recovery of the Spanish economy,” said Díaz. In addition, the president of AEE has highlighted that “the main challenges and opportunities facing wind power will be made with the responsibility of a sector that is called to be one of the protagonists in the Energy Transition, and with all the potential that we can contribute to the mobilization of investments in economic reconstruction. For us to move forward, it is necessary to obtain long-term visibility and the generation of confidence in investors. The sector requires a framework and a stable long-term vision to generate confidence in investors and promote economic activity throughout the renewable energy value chain in Spain, as well as the consolidation of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) together with the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, as the reference necessary and stable for this decade “.



The program of the V Spanish Wind Congress includes political and technical conferences and the technical issues that most affect the wind sector will be analyzed.



Francesco La Camera, general director of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has been one of the panelists who have participated in this morning’s round of conferences at the Wind Congress. The Camera has highlighted that “renewable energies have demonstrated their resilience during the pandemic and this has been demonstrated globally. It is essential that the policy is supported by the needs for innovation to facilitate the necessary transition. “



Giles Dickson, CEO of the WindEurope European Wind Association, was another of the speakers this morning, who analyzed the role of wind power in the economic recovery and the Green Deal. Dickson has indicated that “the National Recovery Plans have to indicate how the European recovery funds are going to help increase investments in renewables in Spain”.

Some leading themes of the #CongresoEolico are the creation of value from the integration of renewables in the electrical system, the consolidation of the wind market as a tractor of the industry and the economy, the Just Transition and socio-economic impact, the technologies that look to the future , as well as PPAs and price risk hedges. The Spanish Wind Power Congress is the ideal space for networking and business development.



Wind power is one of the leading energies in the Spanish system, with more than 20% coverage of electricity demand, which positioned it in 2019 as the second technology in the energy mix. Last year, wind power produced more than 54,000 GWh, avoiding around 28 million tons of CO2 and the import of 10.7 Mtoe of fossil fuels. Wind power increased, in 2019, in Spain by 2,243 MW. According to the PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan), wind energy is the renewable technology that will lead the generation of electricity in the coming years.



