Vestas wins auction for 25 MW in Germany

Vestas has signed a 25 MW contract with long-standing customer PNE AG for the Boitzenhagen wind project in Lower Saxony, Northern Germany. The order is derived from Germany’s fourth wind energy auction in 2020.

In close collaboration with PNE AG, Vestas developed a site-specific wind energy solution that features one V126-3.45 MW turbine at 137m hub height, and six V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode at 132m hub height in combination with a long-term service agreement. The tailored solution leverages the flexibility of the 4 MW platform to maximise the project’s energy production, while catering for local requirements.

“With this German wind project, we are reaching another milestone in our long-standing cooperation with Vestas,” says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. “In addition to other international projects for which we have agreed a cooperation with Vestas, this project is another important contribution to the energy transition. As an internationally operating energy solution provider, we value Vestas’ global orientation combined with its ability to adapt to local conditions”.

“We’re pleased to continue our close partnership with PNE AG. We see an increase in permitting activity and the volume of permitted projects is slowly growing. If we want to put the brakes on climate change and boost the economy, now is the time to get permitting in Germany back up to full speed”, states Alex Robertson, Vice President Sales DACH, Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “This year we are executing multiple deals with PNE in different counties across Europe. We are proud to be a part of their success both in their home market and internationally”.

The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries and commissioning are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021