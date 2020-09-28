Wind energy in the Netherlands, Vestas’ wind turbines for 80 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured an 80 MW order for the wind farm Kroningswind majority owned by the Euronext listed infrastructure investor TINC. Wind farm Kroningswind is located on Goeree-Overflakkee in the South-West of the Netherlands.Vestas has developed a solution that comprises supply, installation and commissioning 19 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines and a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, capable of maximising the project’s annual energy production while meeting local restrictions at the site. The wind farm will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

“We are confident to have selected in Vestas an experienced and reliable partner for the realisation of Wind Farm Kroningswind”, says Chrisbert Van Kooten, Chief Investment Officer of TINC. “For TINC as a long-term investor, innovative solutions, strict planning and long-term operational and financial commitment to the project were key elements in the selection of Vestas. We now look forward to the realisation and the first day of power production”.

“I’m excited that we have signed this agreement with wind farm Kroningswind and look forward to contribute in achieving the best possible return in wind power production”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. ”Generating enough wind power to supply more than 60.000 Dutch households annually, the project marks a significant step for the renewable power supply of the region and emphasises our contribution to the country’s ambitions for sustainable energy“.

The order is adding to Vestas’ installed onshore wind power capacity of more than 2 GW in the country.