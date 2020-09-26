US $ 86 million wind energy projects inaugurated in Vietnam

The inauguration ceremony of two wind energy projects Lac Hoa and Hoa Dong, with a total investment of more than 86 million dollars, was held today in the city of Vinh Chau in this South Vietnamese province.

Each wind farm, with its own capacity of 30 megawatts, will install eight wind turbines.



The two wind power plants are expected to provide power to the national electricity grid once they are completed in the third quarter of 2021.



Logan William Knox, investor representative, reported that the US corporation UPC Renewables, with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the construction of the two establishments.



Lam Hoang Nghiep, vice chairman of the Soc Trang People’s Committee, said that when the two projects come into operation, they will contribute to reducing environmental pollution, as well as helping tourism development, thereby creating jobs for local people.



He asked the investors and contractors to complete the two projects with quality and on time, and comply with the regulations of occupational safety, hygiene and environmental protection, in accordance with the policies and laws of the State.



On this occasion, investor representatives provided financial assistance for the installation of solar street lights and gifts for poor households in the area around those plans.



On September 25, the provincial People’s Committee also began construction of the wind energy project in Vinh Hai commune, Vinh Chau city, with an investment of more than 180 million dollars.