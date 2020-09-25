Wind power in Denmark, Thor offshore wind farm tender

The Danish Energy Agency has published the contract notice together with the complete tender conditions for the up to 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm.

The publication of the contract notice on the EU’s platform for public procurement Tenders Electronic Daily (TED) officially launches the tender and the pre-qualification process for Thor.

DEA said the tender model for Thor follows the same process as in previous Danish offshore wind tenders, which means is has a pre-qualification phase followed by a negotiation phase.

The published tender material contains the tender conditions as well as a pre-qualification document, a draft concession agreement and information on all necessary licenses.

Together with the ongoing preliminary investigations of the area for the wind farm, all this should make it easier for the tenderer to provide a cost-effective bid for the offshore wind farm, DEA said.

The deadline for pre-qualification is 1 December, with potential bidders able to ask written questions about the tender to DEA from 1 October to 16 November.

DEA said it has decided not to hold a public meeting about the tender conditions, as otherwise stated in the prior information notice of 31 March 2020, since the formal, written Q&A-process is considered more appropriate.

The final deadline for the tender is expected to be 8 November 2021.