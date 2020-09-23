Nordex receives new orders for 227 MW of wind power from Europe

In the current quarter, Nordex Group received new orders for wind turbines totaling 227 MW from Europe. The main sales market was Germany with 86 MW, followed by the Netherlands with approximately 70 MW, France with 42 MW and Belgium with 29 MW.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

