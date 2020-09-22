GE Renewable Energy launches the uprated Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbine for the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm

GE Renewable Energy to supply 190 Haliade-X wind turbines for Dogger Bank A and B wind power plants.

The wind energy project will be first in the world to feature the 13 MW variant of GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X platform.

GE confirms marshaling harbor activities at Able Seaton in Hartlepool will create around 120 jobs, and service activities from the Port of Tyne will create around 120 jobs.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has finalized supply contracts (subject to final notification to proceed) with Dogger Bank Wind Farm (a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor) for the first two phases of what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm. These first two phases (Dogger Bank A & B) will each feature 95 Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines.

The agreements will include a total of 190 units of the 13 MW Haliade-X wind turbine, and a five-year Service & Warranty agreement to provide operational support for the wind turbines. GE’s Service team will be co-located with the Dogger Bank Operational and Maintenance team, based out of the Port of Tyne.

The Haliade-X 13 MW is an enhanced version of the successful 12 MW unit which has been operating in Rotterdam since November 2019 and which recently secured its provisional type certificate§ from DNV-GL. The uprated 13 MW Haliade-X will also feature 107-meter long blades and 220-meter rotor. One spin of the Haliade-X 13 MW can generate enough electricity to power a UK household for more than two days.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said, “We are delighted to take the next step in developing the most advanced proven technology in the market. At GE, innovation is in our DNA, and that is why we continue to innovate, enhance and develop the Haliade-X platform to meet market demands to deliver offshore wind as a competitive and affordable source of renewable energy. In signing these agreements with Dogger Bank, our Haliade-X technology will now have an important role to play in the UK’s offshore wind ambitions (40GW by 2030) and greenhouse emission reduction to “net-zero” by 2050.”

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am thrilled to see so many green jobs on the way to the North East of England thanks to our world-leading offshore wind industry. Projects like Dogger Bank are absolutely crucial to building back greener from the coronavirus pandemic – creating jobs, growing the economy and tackling climate change. I look forward to watching its progress in the months and years ahead.”

Peter Stephenson, ABLE UK’s Executive Chairman, commented:“We have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship with GE Renewable Energy culminating in today’s announcement – it’s a massive vote of confidence for the company and the UK. Our sustained investment at Able Seaton Port means we can provide a bespoke and tailor-made solution for Dogger Bank.

“We are delighted that 120 skilled jobs will be based here at the Port, in this exciting and growing industry. The offshore wind sector will increase four-fold by 2030 through the Sector Deal, and with the increasingly demanding targets for low carbon power generation, there is an unparalleled level of market visibility. Combine this with the sectors’ extraordinary efforts in terms of developing new products and significantly reducing costs, this industry is set to become a dominant factor in a post Covid 19 UK economy.”

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank’s Project Director at SSE Renewables said: “Signing the contract with GE Renewable Energy is not just great news for Dogger Bank and GE, but for the wider offshore wind industry, marking the first time a 13 MW turbine will be installed in the world.

“In addition to this, today’s announcement will bring huge economic benefits to the North East of England, where 120 skilled jobs will be created during construction of the windfarm, along with 120 skilled jobs during the maintenance phase.

“These turbines are a true testament of how hard the offshore wind industry is working to continually innovate and drive down costs and we look forward to working with GE Renewable Energy to help us deliver the largest offshore wind farm in the world.”

Halfdan Brustad, vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said: “We want Dogger Bank to be a flagship project that leads the way in both digitalization and innovative technology, so it is a great honor to confirm that this project will be the first in the world to use these powerful turbines.

“The sheer scale of Dogger Bank brings huge opportunities to the UK. As well as being home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the North East will benefit from hundreds of jobs and local supply chain opportunities. We look forward to working with our partners and suppliers to build up a skilled team in the area, to operate and maintain these turbines for the lifetime of the wind farm from our new base, which will be constructed at the Port of Tyne.”

The Service & Warranty agreements for the first two phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm will account for around 120 of the Operational and Maintenance jobs that will be based from the Port of Tyne. In addition, GE Renewable Energy has also confirmed that it will establish its marshalling construction team activities at Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool. This port will serve as the hub for all equipment marshalling, installation and commissioning activities, resulting in the creation of an estimated 120 jobs during the construction period. Recruitment activities are likely to begin early next year.

The contracts with Dogger Bank Wind Farm are subject to a Notice to Proceed from project joint venture partners SSE Renewables and Equinor. Financial close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B is expected in late 2020.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England and will be capable of powering up to 4.5 million homes each year when complete in 2026. Due to its size and scale, the site is being built in three consecutive phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. Each project is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually.

The Haliade-X platform continues to undergo a rigorous series of tests at the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult testing facility in Blyth, at Boston’s Wind Technology Testing Center in the US, and at the prototype site in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This prototype unit in the Netherlands, which set a world record in January 2020 by being the first wind turbine to produce 288 MWh in one day, will start operating at 13 MW in the coming months as part of its ongoing testing and certification process.

GE Renewable Energy will continue its testing and Research & Development activities on Haliade-X platform in the UK by partnering with ORE Catapult and other institutions to develop programs that reduce the time people spend at sea, to increase safety and the use of robotics, digital and remote operations to help reduce energy costs.

GE has a long history serving the UK market, with 10,000 employees across Power, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, Aviation, Capital and Digital businesses

HALIADE-X 13 MW FIGURES

13 MW capacity

220-meter rotor

248 meters high

107-meter long blades

38,000 m2 swept area

One Haliade-X 13 MW can save up to 52,000* metric tons of CO2, which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11,000* vehicles in one year.

One GE Haliade-X 13 MW spin could power a UK household for more than two days

§ IECRE Provisional RNA Component Certificate.

* According to EPA Greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator