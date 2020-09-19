Vestas promotes wind turbine protection

Vestas, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer, vendor, installer and repairer, and Hempel, a coating solutions provider, have entered into a new strategic partnership to cooperate on wind turbine surface protection solutions.

Vestas and Hempel hope to reduce surface treatment costs and support sustainable coating solutions for wind turbines. At the same time, Hempel continues to help Vestas remain competitive throughout the CO2 neutral conversion process by 2030.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Hempel with this partnership,” says Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Vestas COO. “It is a great example of how we make sustainability a part of everything we do and how we strive to engage in close and mutually beneficial partnerships throughout our value chain to improve our operational efficiency and sustainability performance.”

In Colorado, Vestas operates one of the largest wind tower manufacturing facilities in the world. Here Vestas and Hempel exploit digital solutions to improve quality control and reduce the CO2 footprint of wind turbine production. Initial calculations show that changing the processes surrounding the application of surface treatment will potentially result in a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions.