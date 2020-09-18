New offshore wind energy project in Espírito Santo, Brazil

Another offshore wind farm is being developed, this time on the coast of Espírito Santo, which confirms the avalanche of companies for a place in this new frontier of renewable wind power generation in the country.

Votu Winds, a newly created company based in Rio de Janeiro, sees the possibility of installing wind turbines in 480 MW wind farms, in three phases, totaling 1,440 MW of installed capacity.

The company opted for a region with intense offshore activity, thanks to its port complexes, cargo handling, and oil and gas exploration and production activities.

The Votu Winds wind farms are designed for the region between the municipalities of Itapemirim, Marataízes and Presidente Kennedy, in the south of Espírito Santo, near the border with Rio de Janeiro.

They are located between Porto do Açu, in Norte Fluminense, and Porto Central, in Espírito Santo, which can serve as a base for the construction, installation and operation of wind turbines.

Initially, it plans to install 48 wind turbines with 10 MW capacity in each wind farm. The project considered the characteristics of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 10.0-193 DD wind turbines, but the company sees the possibility of gains in scale, with the installation of more powerful wind turbines.

Higher capacity wind turbines are a trend both among developers of new projects, such as Brazilians, as well as among wind farm operators in more consolidated markets, such as Europe or Asia.

Neoenergia, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, for example, considers 15 MW wind turbines in the licensing of wind farms in Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará, complexes with a capacity of 9 GW.

Equinor, for its part, opted for 12 MW wind turbines for Aracatu I and Aracatu II, in Rio de Janeiro. A total potential of 4 GW to 6.7 GW is foreseen, recalling that they are still projects in the environmental licensing phase.

In fact, Daniel Schumacker, Equinor Business Developer, made a presentation at the August Transition Dialogues, precisely, on the gains to scale in projects like Hywind, an effort to develop floating offshore wind farms in deeper waters, with higher winds. constant.

With the incorporation of 1.44 GW from Vestu Winds, Brazil reaches 16.7 GW of offshore wind power generation capacity in projects at different stages of maturity.

Currently, the wind farms that generate energy on land have 16.1 GW of installed power, out of a total of 26.4 GW granted by the National Electric Power Agency (Aneel).

Wind energy is the third largest source in capacity, with 13% of all energy granted, behind thermal power plants, with 25%, and hydroelectric plants, with 49%.

Neoenergía: Águas Claras (RS), Maravilha (RJ) and Jangada (CE) complexes, with 9 GW;

Equinor: Aracatu 1 and 2 parks in Rio de Janeiro, with 4 GW, which can reach 4.7 GW;

BI Energia, Camocim and Caucaia-Parazinho, both in Ceará, with 1.5 GW;

Vestu Winds, with three parks in Espírito Santo and 1.4 GW;

Wind farms in Brazil, in Asa Branca, also in Ceará, with 0.7 GW;