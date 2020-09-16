Elecnor wins its first contract in Colombia’s wind energy with the Guajira I wind farm

The Spanish infrastructure, energy, services and telecommunications group Elecnor continues its expansion in the Latin American market, winning its first contract in Colombia. The project consists of the construction of the Guajira I wind farm with a capacity of 20 MW and an investment of 31.7 million euros. This park is located in the municipality of Uribia, an area of ??extraordinary wind resources located north of the department of La Guajira.



Elecnor assumes, within the EPC, all the engineering, onshore and offshore supplies and the integral construction of the park. The park will have 10 Vestas wind turbines measuring 78 meters in height and with a unit power of 2MW each, which will be connected to a lifting substation.



Guajira I is the second wind farm to be developed in Colombia after the construction of Jepírachi, which came into operation in April 2004. With this project, the Colombian government resumes its commitment to wind energy. Elecnor will develop the park for ISAGEN, a private energy generation and commercialization company, whose majority shareholder is BRE Colombia Hydro Investments Ltd.



Currently, the Elecnor Group has 1,744 megawatts (MW) of Renewable Energy in operation and construction. Furthermore, with the construction of this park, Elecnor continues to consolidate itself as a leading international company in turnkey projects through EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts.