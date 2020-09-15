China’s CNOOC launches first offshore wind power plant

China’s offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd announced on Tuesday that its first offshore wind power project has connected to the grid and begun to generate power

The wind energy project, located in the sea area nearby China’s eastern province of Jiangsu, and with a total installed capacity of 300 megawatts, is scheduled to fully come into on-grid production by end of 2020, CNOOC said in a press release

The wind farm, planned to be equipped with 67 wind turbines, is expected to have annual on-grid power generation reaching approximately 860 million Kilowatt-hours, CNOOC said.

China’s state energy giants including PetroChina , Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd have all laid out plans to develop renewable projects, in an effort to stay relevant in a low-carbon future.