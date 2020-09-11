Kosovo signs agreement for wind energy expansion

Kosovan grid operator Kostt has signed a connection agreement for a 20MW expansion of the 32.4MW Kitka wind farm, with the increase in capacity expected by 2022.

The Kitka wind farm was built by Turkey’s Guris and came on line in 2018. The facility is Kosovo’s only operational wind farm.

Kosovo aims to have 150MW of wind, 240MW of hydropower, 30MW of solar and 20MW of biomass-fired capacity by 2026, the economic development ministry said last year. It currently has 34MW of wind, 7MW of solar and 80MW of hydro capacity.

Most of the growth in wind power will come from the 105MW Bajgora wind farm, which began construction earlier this year and is expected to come on line in April 2021.

