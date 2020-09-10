Peru bets on wind power and solar energy

Peru is preparing to move towards a future without carbon emissions (carbon neutrality) towards the year 2050, which implies increasing the use of renewable energies by 80% for that period and that will mean an important economic benefit for the country.



This was stated by Gabriel Quijandría, Vice Minister of Strategic Development of Natural Resources of the Ministry of the Environment (Minam), who remarked that this situation “would mean an economic benefit of 17.2 billion dollars by the year 2050, betting on a diversified energy matrix and more efficient”.





During his participation in the Latin American Summit on Energy Transition, Sustainable Mobility and Sustainability, Quijadría reflected on the future of mobility and renewable energy in Latin America, thus contributing to a rapid recovery of the economy in the region. This forum brings together more than 18,000 executives from the region involved in this matter.



Likewise, he considered that the current covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to deepen the transformations that were already taking place in the participation of renewable energies and electromobility. “Peru has enormous potential in terms of power generation: hydroelectric, wind, solar, biomass, and the development of geothermal energy is still pending,” he said.



In this context, he also highlighted the importance of democratizing access to energy, taking into account the conditions of the population established in remote areas of the country. Similarly, he indicated that the transformation towards a more sustainable energy matrix will add to the efforts that the country is making for a post-COVID-19 economic recovery.



“As a government, we have proposed to close the gaps in access to electricity for approximately 4 million Peruvians, and we hope to cover 99% of care specifically for rural areas by 2025. To do this we have promoted public investment mechanisms, but also projects of renewable energy resources, to meet this demand in the medium term ”, he stressed.



In this regard, the Minam reported that Peru has begun the process of updating the National Strategy for Climate Change by 2050, which includes the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century, aligning its climate policy with the Paris Agreement.



To this end, he recalled that the Technical Study for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 is being formulated, which will identify the challenges we have as a country to advance towards development objectives, beyond the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).



Finally, he stressed that the most common greenhouse gas is carbon dioxide (CO2), which represents around 80 percent of total GHG emissions on the planet.