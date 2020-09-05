Vattenfall to install 8,000 new charging points in the Netherlands

Vattenfall has won one of the bigger tenders for new charging networks in the Netherlands. Up to 8,000 new charge points will be realized until 2024 in the provinces Noord-Brabant and Limburg. The agreement contains innovative solutions such as smart charging and proactive expansion of the charging infrastructure.

Vattenfall´s goal is to enable a fossil free living within one generation and is committed to electrifying society as a way to help turn the tide on climate change. Electrification is a key enabler for reducing CO 2 emissions in Europe and the world, so an easily accessible charging infrastructure is a prerequisite for the transition to electric vehicles.

“Vattenfall has had a good cooperation with the provinces of North Brabant and Limburg in the field of electric charging since 2017. We are very happy to now take the next step in our cooperation. A further deployment of another 8,000 charge points over the next couple of years will enable a further electrification of the car fleet in the regions. For us as a company this mark our strong position in public charging in Europe, and enables the shift towards electric driving for our customers”, says Tomas Björnsson, Head of E-mobility at Vattenfall.

The parties will work together on proactive installation so that drivers already have a charging station close by, before they collect their electric car from the dealer.

Vattenfall will also provide charging stations on request. If someone buys an electric car and does not have their own driveway, they can request a charging station nearby. Vattenfall is also investigating, together with the municipalities involved, in which busy places it is worth setting up a charging plaza.

“In this way we ensure that access to charging infrastructure is not an obstacle to electric driving, and speed up the transition”, says Tomas Björnsson, Head of E-mobility at Vattenfall.

In the new tender there is room for innovation at the charging stations, for example via smart charging with Flexpower, a proven method that Vattenfall already uses to be able to respond to extra solar or wind power.

The proactive strategic roll-out of charging points is done on the basis of the SparkCity model that was developed together with Eindhoven University of Technology and Hogeschool van Amsterdam to determine the charging needs per area within a radius of 250 meters.