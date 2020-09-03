Chubut, 3 new wind farms

“With local production, the construction of the GENNEIA and PAE wind farms continues.” At kilometer 1375.5 of Route No. 3 of Puerto Madryn are the works under construction of the Chubut Norte II, III and IV wind farm of the Genneia company.

At kilometer 1375.5 of Route 3 of Puerto Madryn are the works under construction of the Chubut Norte II, III and IV wind farm of the Genneia company and its subsidiaries Vientos Patagónicos and Vientos Sudamericanos, with strict safety and security protocols. sanitary protection, they are advancing to reach their inauguration in the last quarter of 2020 and inject 790,000 MWh per year of wind energy for Argentine homes.

The civil works are 100% complete and, at present, the works on the 33 Kv underground network, the Transformer Substation and the 132 (Kv) High Voltage line continue to be well advanced. Similarly, the assembly of the 38 wind turbines continues to advance with 27 concrete towers already assembled, manufactured by local workers from the city, in the Puerto Madryn Industrial Park. There, the segments of the national industry were assembled, requiring an average of 22 m3 of concrete, which means that each tower has approximately 484 m3 of concrete. 17 wind turbines are completely assembled with their main components (towers, nacelle and blades) of which 3 have the internal finishes completed. The next process consists of energizing the 33kV underground network and starting with the commissioning of each available wind turbine.