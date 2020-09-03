Lithuania to auction offshore wind power permits in 2023

Lithuania plans to hold an international auction in 2023 to install offshore wind turbines in the Baltic Sea, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.



The country plans to use a contract for difference (CfD) scheme, similar to Britain’s, to support wind power producers.



The government has previously decided to develop up to 700 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2030, which could meet about 25% of Lithuania’s electricity needs.



The Baltic state closed its Soviet-era Ignalina nuclear power plant in 2009 as part of an agreement to join the European Union and has relied heavily on electricity imports ever since.