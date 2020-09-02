Wind power in Brazil, BNDES finances R $ 37.5 million for Aeris to build wind turbine blades in Ceará

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved the financing of R $ 37.5 million for Aeris, a Brazilian company that produces wind blades located in the municipality of Pecém, in Ceará. The funds will be used mainly for the acquisition of industrialized materials of national origin to comply with the blade sale contract between 2020 and 2022.

According to BNDES, Brazil has a consolidated and qualified production chain to meet the demand for wind turbines, which represent between 64% and 84% of the total investment in wind farms. The large wind turbine manufacturers have factories in the northeast region of Brazil and the models of the machines they produce are of the latest generation.

The bank also reported that in 2019 the Brazilian electricity matrix had an expansion of generation capacity of 8,832 megawatts (MW), of which 5,622 MW, or 64% of the total, correspond to projects financed by the BNDES. Last year, the bank contracted 1,164 MW in wind projects, enough to cover the demand of 2.2 million homes.

According to the latest Annual Wind Generation Bulletin of ABEEólica, an association of the wind sector, in 2019 38 new wind farms were installed in Brazil, for a total of 744.95 MW of new capacity. 2019 closed with a total of 620 plants, 15.45 GW of installed wind energy and US $ 3.45 billion invested in new projects in the wind sector, which represents 53% of the investments made in renewable sources in Brazil.

Brazil climbed one position in the world ranking of cumulative wind capacity in the last year, now occupying the seventh position, according to the annual report of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Currently, wind generation represents around 10% of all the energy generated in Brazil.