Wind energy in Finland, Nordex has already supplied 1 GW of wind turbines

September marks the ninth anniversary of the Nordex Group’s entry into the Finnish market. In 2011, the Group decided to serve this attractive Nordic market directly with the opening of a branch office in Helsinki. With a recent order for 40 MW of N163/5.X wind turbines – the latest model of the Delta4000 series – this summer, the Finnish subsidiary achieved the milestone of more than 1 GW of wind turbines sold in the country. At the same time, the 100th employee was welcomed on board. Today, the Nordex Group has a market share of about 25 percent in the region.

The largest wind farms so far include Kivivaara-Peravaara with 90 MW in the east of the country, the Hedet wind farm, which was commissioned in July 2020, with 18 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with 81 MW capacity, and the Oltava wind farm with 19 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines and 91.2 MW, which is currently under construction. The Finnish wind farms with Nordex turbines deliver clean electricity to international companies such as Google and IKEA, as well as local electricity companies that invest in wind power to meet their carbon neutrality targets.

“Following the expiry of the remuneration system at the end of 2017, Finland is relying on a tendering and price-based auctions system for the awarding of projects. Thanks to the massive cost reduction of onshore wind energy, this technology is the most competitive in tenders and for electricity power purchase agreements with end customers,” says Paula Kohvakka, Branch Manager Finland at the Nordex Group.

In particular, turbines for locations with light and medium wind speeds are especially attractive for the Finnish market. The Nordex Group also benefits from its turbines with cold climate variants and the Nordex Anti-icing System for rotor blades. “All our turbines in Finland are equipped with the cold climate variant for operation down to -30 C, as well as every second turbine being fitted with the Nordex Anti-icing System,” says Kohvakka. “Almost every one of our customers has repeatedly opted for Nordex turbines in their projects. This shows that our technology solutions have proven themselves over the years.”

With regard to the turbine variants, Finnish customers at the Nordex Group have always ordered the latest turbine generations with the largest rotors and tallest towers. At the beginning, customers ordered the first N117/2400 in 2011, later the N117/3000 with the world’s first prototype with the Nordex Anti-icing System and from the new Delta4000 platform, recently the N149/5.X and now the N163/5.X.

Finland forms part of the Nordic Region for the Nordex Group, alongside Sweden and Norway where Nordex is also very active at the moment.

Nordex has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.