Floating wind energy certification

The next phase of the energy transition requires the committed implementation of new technologies such as floating wind turbines in offshore wind farms.

Floating offshore wind is opening up new possibilities for wind power locations and will play a critical role in the transition to a cleaner energy supply, contributing significantly to an increase in offshore wind power.

According to DNV GL, offshore wind power technology is projected to grow worldwide, from the current 100 MW to more than 10 GW in 2030 and 250 GW in 2050.

Following the first successful prototypes and demonstration projects, floating offshore wind energy is taking the first steps towards commercialization. The Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) is estimated to drop to $ 75 / MWh in 2030 and $ 40 / MWh in 2050 if the technology overcomes its main challenges: costs and reliability. Faced with challenges coming from unfamiliar territory, many new concept designs and market players, the industry needs to be sure that all possible measures have been taken to minimize risks and maximize the chances of a successful project.

Global knowledge of DNV GL’s key competence centers

Following several successful prototypes and demonstration projects around the world, floating offshore wind is now taking the first steps in commercialization. In any major critical infrastructure project, stakeholders want reassurance that all possible steps have been taken to minimize risk and maximize the chances of a successful project. And with an emerging technology like floating wind that reassurance is even more important.

Independent certification is the most trusted route to deliver stakeholder confidence. By validating the project/equipment against an accepted standard, certification shows that risks have been understood and minimized. DNV GL offers a complete service for certifying floating offshore wind turbines and plants against either our own comprehensive standard or the IEC technical specification.

Comprehensive certification

Our floating wind energy certification is based on the DNVGL-ST-0119 standard and DNVGL-SE-0422 service specification. These documents provide the most comprehensive technical reference suite for this floating wind, and can be applied to complete wind farms, individual turbines and their components.

The modular certification approach covers all development levels from early concept to commercial project and includes assessment of:

Design basis

Design

Manufacturing

Testing

Transport and installation

Commissioning

DNV GL enables the commercialization of floating offshore wind energy by providing digital tools and guidance to develop safe, reliable and cost competitive projects. With our industry standards, global presence, and 150 years of experience in marine technology risk management, we provide stakeholders with the confidence to deploy innovative floating offshore wind technology around the world.